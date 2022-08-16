Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Benchmark to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SEM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.73. 469,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,545. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Medical

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Select Medical had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Select Medical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Select Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Select Medical by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Select Medical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 96,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Select Medical by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.