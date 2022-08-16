Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON) vs. PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Head to Head Survey

Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON – Get Rating) and PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Second Street Capital has a beta of 21.2, meaning that its share price is 2,020% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PulteGroup has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Second Street Capital and PulteGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A PulteGroup 15.02% 29.81% 16.82%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PulteGroup $13.93 billion 0.74 $1.95 billion $8.99 4.94

This table compares Second Street Capital and PulteGroup’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PulteGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Second Street Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Second Street Capital and PulteGroup, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A PulteGroup 0 4 7 1 2.75

PulteGroup has a consensus target price of $51.21, suggesting a potential upside of 15.31%. Given PulteGroup’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PulteGroup is more favorable than Second Street Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of PulteGroup shares are held by institutional investors. 71.9% of Second Street Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of PulteGroup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PulteGroup beats Second Street Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Second Street Capital

Second Street Capital, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It provides asset based lending to small and medium sized businesses, export trading companies, and small and medium sized homebuilders, developers, and investors. The company offers revenue participation asset based and mortgage loans, as well as preferred equity investments and senior secured loans. It also makes and manages investments in qualified real estate related assets as a principal and on behalf of institutional clients. The company was formerly known as Calton, Inc. and changed its name to Second Street Capital, Inc. in November 2011. Second Street Capital, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names. As of December 31, 2021, it controlled 228,296 lots, of which 109,078 were owned and 119,218 were under land option agreements. In addition, the company arranges financing through the origination of mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; sells the servicing rights for the originated loans; and provides title insurance policies, and examination and closing services to homebuyers. PulteGroup, Inc. was formerly known as Pulte Homes, Inc. and changed its name to PulteGroup, Inc. in March 2010. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

