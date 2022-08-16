Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SGEN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.14.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $1.61 on Monday, reaching $168.53. 1,420,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.82 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.09 and a 200-day moving average of $148.32. Seagen has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $192.79.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $1,486,360.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $1,486,360.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,752,443.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,347 shares of company stock valued at $8,029,876 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 80.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,615.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

