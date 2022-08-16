Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.84. 53,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.52. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $117.67.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.5% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

