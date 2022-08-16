SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

SCYNEXIS Stock Up 2.1 %

SCYX opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 7.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.06.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of SCYNEXIS from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 560,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 67,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).

