SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.
SCYNEXIS Stock Up 2.1 %
SCYX opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 7.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of SCYNEXIS from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
SCYNEXIS Company Profile
SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).
