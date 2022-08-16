Sculati Wealth Management LLC Sells 974 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises 1.4% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.36.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.12. 57,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,348,307. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

