Sculati Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,102 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,553,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,609,000 after buying an additional 61,733 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,506,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,609,000 after purchasing an additional 110,272 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,566,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,310,000 after purchasing an additional 97,265 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,377,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 42,599 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,224,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,025,000 after purchasing an additional 206,800 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,620. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24.

