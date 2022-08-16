Sculati Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after acquiring an additional 742,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after acquiring an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,463,000 after acquiring an additional 82,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Argus boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.18.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $2.52 on Tuesday, reaching $484.35. 7,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,157. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $466.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

