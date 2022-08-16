Sculati Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.59. 94,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,931,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average is $49.74.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.13%.

Several research firms have commented on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

