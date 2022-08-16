Sculati Wealth Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,095 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.2% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $7.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.71. 603,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,645,356. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

