Sculati Wealth Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,623 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.1% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Starbucks by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.59. 116,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,368,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.55.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

