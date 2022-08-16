Sculati Wealth Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Redwood Trust worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,251,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after acquiring an additional 531,464 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $4,607,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 945,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 224,024 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after acquiring an additional 191,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 418.9% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 84,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 68,224 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RWT. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Redwood Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

RWT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.42. 16,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.07. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

Redwood Trust declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

