Sculati Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 102.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,933 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,994 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,558,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,167,000 after buying an additional 1,463,199 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after buying an additional 1,307,711 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,138,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,297,000 after buying an additional 1,240,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,005,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,031,000 after buying an additional 1,118,184 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,882. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.78.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.