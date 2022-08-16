Sculati Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,697 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,690 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.2% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $36.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,476,204. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

