Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.77. 8,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,906. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.