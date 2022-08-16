Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 108.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,414 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $26.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05.

