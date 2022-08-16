Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,371,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,857 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $69,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,573 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,890,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,560,000 after acquiring an additional 338,487 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,808,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,604,000 after acquiring an additional 115,392 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,601,000 after acquiring an additional 590,342 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,854,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,334,000 after acquiring an additional 16,711 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.36. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $55.03.

See Also

