Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,009,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201,619 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 2.2% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 1.27% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $367,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.42. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.