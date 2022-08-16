Saturna Capital CORP Trims Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Saturna Capital CORP cut its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Zuora were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zuora by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Zuora by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $111,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at $757,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $111,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,483 shares of company stock worth $840,478 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Zuora to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

ZUO opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 52.39% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

