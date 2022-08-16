Saturna Capital CORP Purchases 1,000 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $446,572,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 986.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,303,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,243,000 after buying an additional 2,090,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,253,000 after buying an additional 1,670,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,194,000 after buying an additional 1,450,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Duke Realty by 74.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,420,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DRE shares. Edward Jones cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.07.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

