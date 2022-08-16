Saturna Capital CORP Cuts Stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Saturna Capital CORP decreased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $148.00 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $79.01 and a 12-month high of $151.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.