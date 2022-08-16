Saturna Capital CORP Cuts Stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Saturna Capital CORP decreased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $148.00 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $79.01 and a 12-month high of $151.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.28.

BHVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.17.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

