Saturna Capital CORP Buys Shares of 2,772 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Alcoa by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1,466.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Alcoa by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa stock opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.05. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $98.09.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

AA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.64.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

