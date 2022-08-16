Saturna Capital CORP Acquires 915 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,818,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,914,000 after acquiring an additional 200,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698,604 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $462,517,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCHP opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.301 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,490.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,970 shares of company stock worth $597,211. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

