Sarcophagus (SARCO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.79 Million

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sarcophagus has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and $1,321.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002329 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00036729 BTC.
Sarcophagus Profile
Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio.
Buying and Selling Sarcophagus
