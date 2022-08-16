SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stake Lifted by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the quarter. SAP makes up approximately 4.5% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $17,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SAP to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($106.12) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf decreased their price target on SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.04. 22,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,911. The stock has a market cap of $110.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $83.50 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.92.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

