San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $954,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $1,215,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 224.4% during the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 126.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 51,233 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $102.01. The company had a trading volume of 104,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,270. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.22.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

