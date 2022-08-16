San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $335,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,020,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $432.70. The company had a trading volume of 334,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,055,424. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $394.85 and a 200 day moving average of $418.76.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

