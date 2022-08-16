San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,595 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,611,000 after acquiring an additional 951,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,364,000 after acquiring an additional 924,180 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.19. 117,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,156,264. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

