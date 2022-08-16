San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.2% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Pfizer by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $454,553,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,080.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 348,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,181,862. The company has a market cap of $279.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

