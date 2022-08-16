San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $624,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after purchasing an additional 529,340 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,797,000 after purchasing an additional 246,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,485,812,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.48. 56,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,665,433. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

