San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $276,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,698,604,000 after purchasing an additional 191,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,262,000 after purchasing an additional 97,763 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,879,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,146,000 after purchasing an additional 248,752 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,444,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.33. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.12.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

