San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $183,000 in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,075,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 20,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $97.09. 307,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,848,565. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.04. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $89.81 and a 52-week high of $110.14.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

