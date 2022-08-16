San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,602 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,713,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,048,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,945,000 after acquiring an additional 915,428 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,003,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 647.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 819,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,203,000 after acquiring an additional 710,104 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,776. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

