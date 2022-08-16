San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $652,245,000 after buying an additional 16,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $225.43. 26,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,958. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.92 and a 200-day moving average of $235.68. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

