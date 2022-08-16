SALT Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last Week (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. One SALT coin can now be purchased for $0.0443 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and $16,648.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,861.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004230 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00128755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00035650 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00068620 BTC.

SALT Coin Profile

SALT is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

