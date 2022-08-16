Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Price Performance

NYSE SMM opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92.

Get Salient Midstream & MLP Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,094 shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $40,548.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,215,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,553,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 359,313 shares of company stock worth $3,111,312.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMM. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the first quarter valued at $3,618,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 28,696 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the first quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000.

(Get Rating)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.