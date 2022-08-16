Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Price Performance
NYSE SMM opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,094 shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $40,548.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,215,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,553,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 359,313 shares of company stock worth $3,111,312.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Receive News & Ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.