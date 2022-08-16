SafeInsure Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $81.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 76.5% against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $11,718.17 and approximately $81.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 23,170,292 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

