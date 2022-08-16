Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Director Christine Pantoya Sells 400 Shares

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $37,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

RHP stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.14. 228,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,956. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.50. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $101.19.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.99 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 175.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 59.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 32,151 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at $6,581,000. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 99.2% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 98,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,188 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

