Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on September 2nd

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $24.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

