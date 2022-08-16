Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Major Shareholder Gregory A. Carlin Sells 150,000 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,798,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,045,374.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of RSI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.29. 933,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,458. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $21.83.
Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 88.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Rush Street Interactive
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rush Street Interactive (RSI)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.