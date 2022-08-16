Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Major Shareholder Gregory A. Carlin Sells 150,000 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,798,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,045,374.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of RSI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.29. 933,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,458. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $21.83.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 88.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

