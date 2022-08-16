Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $14.59 million and approximately $88,729.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,128.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004171 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00128040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00036171 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00066095 BTC.

About Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,347,997,094 coins. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

