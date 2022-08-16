RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Gap Down to $11.01

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.01, but opened at $10.64. RPT Realty shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 2,553 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $931.10 million, a PE ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00.

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of RPT Realty

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 33,370 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 241,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,514,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,892,000 after purchasing an additional 122,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,597,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,683,000 after purchasing an additional 171,985 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.