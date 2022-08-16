RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Gap Down to $11.01

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.01, but opened at $10.64. RPT Realty shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 2,553 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.
RPT Realty Stock Down 0.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $931.10 million, a PE ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00.
RPT Realty Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of RPT Realty
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 33,370 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 241,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,514,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,892,000 after purchasing an additional 122,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,597,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,683,000 after purchasing an additional 171,985 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RPT Realty Company Profile
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
