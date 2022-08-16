Barclays Increases Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target to $17.00

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ROOT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Root from $54.00 to $25.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Root to $32.40 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Root from $36.00 to $22.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Root to $37.26 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Root presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Root stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Root has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $151.20. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of -0.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Root during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Root during the first quarter worth $30,000. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

