Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) CFO Buys $22,102.50 in Stock

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) CFO Thomas D. Robertson acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.47 per share, with a total value of $22,102.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,233.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rocky Brands Trading Down 4.2 %

RCKY traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.01. 19,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,260. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.44). Rocky Brands had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Brands

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 103.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Rocky Brands in the first quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the first quarter worth $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Rocky Brands from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Rocky Brands to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Rocky Brands from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About Rocky Brands

(Get Rating)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.