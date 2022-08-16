Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) CFO Buys $22,102.50 in Stock

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) CFO Thomas D. Robertson acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.47 per share, with a total value of $22,102.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,233.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Rocky Brands Trading Down 4.2 %
RCKY traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.01. 19,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,260. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.71.
Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.44). Rocky Brands had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Rocky Brands from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Rocky Brands to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Rocky Brands from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.
