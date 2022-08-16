Robert W. Baird Trims IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Target Price to $18.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.47% from the company’s current price.

IDYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $394.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.37. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 170.82% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. Analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

