Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at DA Davidson

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RIVN. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 65.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 37.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 31.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of 39.17. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of 19.25 and a one year high of 179.47.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley purchased 40,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 104.2% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

