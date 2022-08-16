Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Down to $5.70

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.70, but opened at $5.54. Riskified shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 2,253 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSKD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.71.

Riskified Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $892.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.59 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 73.07% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. Analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Riskified by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,240,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,731,000 after buying an additional 420,516 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its position in Riskified by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 4,560,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,248,000 after buying an additional 2,560,273 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its position in Riskified by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 4,297,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after buying an additional 916,769 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,674,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Riskified by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,314,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after buying an additional 97,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

