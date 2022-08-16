Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) PT Lowered to GBX 5,900

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RIO. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,345.71.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.76. 154,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average of $70.51. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $84.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,128,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,135,966,000 after purchasing an additional 576,266 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $682,195,000 after purchasing an additional 344,145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $377,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

