Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) PT Lowered to GBX 5,900

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RIO. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,345.71.
Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.76. 154,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average of $70.51. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $84.69.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
