Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 5.22 and last traded at 5.21. 12,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 568,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 10.33.

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 7.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 18.60, a current ratio of 18.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rigetti Computing news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 25,330.74. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 547,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,426,306.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chad Rigetti sold 49,824 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total value of 227,197.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,162,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 46,341,848.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 5,718 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total value of 25,330.74. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 547,699 shares in the company, valued at 2,426,306.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,204 shares of company stock valued at $912,021 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth about $27,338,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Featured Articles

