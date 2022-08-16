RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Shares Purchased by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC owned 0.46% of RiceBran Technologies worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RiceBran Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. 5,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. RiceBran Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at RiceBran Technologies

About RiceBran Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 530,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $386,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,810,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,417.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

